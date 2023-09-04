Erdoğan meets Putin: Grain and Ukraine to be discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin have met with Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Russia. The war with Ukraine and the grain deal will be discussed at the meeting.

Quote from Putin: "We will not ignore the issues related to the Ukrainian crisis. I know that you intend to raise the issue of the grain agreement. We are open to negotiations on this issue."

Details: Erdoğan arrived in Sochi to meet with Putin.

During the speech, Erdogan said that Türkiye and Russia were in a completely different period of relations: "Especially in such a period, when the war between Russia and Ukraine reached its peak, the fact that you made this invitation made me and my delegation happy."

Erdoğan confirmed that the issue of the grain corridor will be discussed during the meeting: "I believe that the message that will be conveyed to the world at the press conference after our meeting will be very important, especially the step towards underdeveloped African countries."

Quote: "Another issue between us is the steps we have taken and will take in the direction of the defence industry. We already have very important relations with Russia in the energy sector, especially in the natural gas field. I believe we will continue to develop them in the future."

Putin was previously expected to visit Ankara. In the middle of August, there were unofficial rumours that it could take place "in the coming days".

In Kyiv, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Türkiye Dmytro Kuleba and Hakan Fidan discussed the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened "risks" to parties that decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation. In addition, Moscow began massive attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and the Danube ports.

