All-Russian TV and Radio Company starts broadcasting in so-called "DPR" − UK intelligence

The All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) has opened a Donetsk branch and has begun broadcasting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in the so-called "DPR" ("Donetsk People's Republic"), on 4 September, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Quote: "Residents of the Russian-controlled area of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine are now receiving Russian-language local news bulletins from one of Russia’s major broadcast organisations."

Details: The local newscasts are reported to be provided by the Russian TV channel Rossiya 1, imposing the Russian perspective on the war on the locals.

UK Defence Intelligence emphasises that this is part of a broader Russian effort to establish long-term control over the region.

Russian-language TV and radio stations based in Ukraine were freely broadcasted in the now-occupied territories until 2014.

Broadcasters controlled by and aligned with the so-called "DPR" government relayed Russian news programmes as part of their propaganda campaign but did not provide any regional coverage.

UK intelligence reports that broadcasting VGTRK in Donetsk has taken over a year to achieve, almost certainly due to trained local technicians refusing to work.

Those who sympathise with the "DPR" and who have the necessary skills were probably imported from Crimea, Luhansk and other regions.

UK Defence Intelligence emphasises that, although Ukrainian broadcasting is blocked on the air, it is still available to a wide audience via the Internet, with people using VPNs or other technology to actively bypass Russian restrictions.

It is also emphasised that mobile phones connected to Ukrainian providers most likely have no restrictions.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that the new sections related to military training, the Kremlin's vision of history and propaganda about the previous years of the war and the so-called "special military operation" against Ukraine [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.] have been added to the curriculum in Russian schools.

Before that, UK Intelligence commented on the Russian "elections" in the occupied parts of Ukraine.

