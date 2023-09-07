China to change its neutral stance to more pro-Ukrainian on G-20 summit eve – Bloomberg

Chinese representatives participating in the negotiations on the final communiqué of the G20 summit have changed their neutral position on the war in Ukraine to a more pro-Ukrainian one.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a senior French official on condition of anonymity

Quote: "China’s past neutral position had effectively benefited Moscow. However, Beijing takes a softer line compared to last year," the official says.

This is important given the position of Western countries, which called on China to put pressure on Russia to end the war, Bloomberg writes.

The French official said that all G-20 countries have agreed on a common approach regarding the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, India, which hosts this year's G-20 summit, still refuses to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg emphasises.

Background:

The summit in New Delhi will be held on 9-10 September.

Ukraine was not included in the countries invited to the G20 summit.

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be at the summit either; instead, the Russian Federation will be represented by Sergey Lavrov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ukrainska Pravda