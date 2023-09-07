Russian mines have injured 700 people in Ukraine and killed 13 children

740 Ukrainians have been injured or killed by explosives since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 242 people have lost their lives, and a further 498 have received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Those injured include 76 children, 13 of whom were killed.

Source: Mykola Didyk, deputy head of the Bomb Disposal Unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at a briefing at the Military Media Center

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to educate the public about mine safety.

Teaching school-age children about safety rules is the top priority," the Military Media Center stated.

Seven teenagers received shrapnel wounds when they triggered a butterfly mine in liberated Izium.

A family in Kharkiv Oblast drove over a mine that killed the woman and injured her three children.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) has put together detailed explanations of how to detect explosives and stay safe, especially after returning to liberated territories.

