Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: what is known about condition of wounded

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 20:23
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK ON THE MARKET. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Six people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast are being treated in one of the hospitals in the city of Dnipro, all in critical condition.

Source: medical director of the hospital during a briefing, as Suspilne media outlet reported

"Everyone is in very critical condition. Where missiles explode, and this is several tonnes of explosive, nothing stays alive," a medic revealed.

He added that the patients are on artificial lung ventilation. They have all been operated on, some of them repeatedly.

"We had to restart a woman’s heart because she had a cardiac arrest. But today we have stabilised almost all of them in the intensive care unit. Even though we performed six major surgeries overnight…40 surgeons worked here at night," the medical director said.

Among the patients are 32-year old Yana, who was near the site of the explosion; 57-year old Liudmyla, whose heart was restarted by the medics; and 40-year old Yurii, who underwent a second operation.

The condition of 47-year old Olena has not been stabilised yet. According to her mother, she was at the market when the explosion occurred.

"My daughter worked at the market as a distributor of meat products. She had to stock goods at 14:00, and the strike occurred at 14:10…We live not far from there. I heard a noise and ran to the market, but all the injured were taken to hospitals by that time," the woman recalled.

The medical director added that the medics are doing everything possible to save the lives of the affected.

Background: On 6 August, Russia launched an attack on the market in Kostiantynivka. As of now, information about 17 people killed and 32 injured has been confirmed.

