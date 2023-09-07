All Sections
Zelenskyy introduces his new Defence Minister: a strong and systematic person

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 22:41
Zelenskyy introduces his new Defence Minister: a strong and systematic person
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially introduced Rustem Umierov as Ukraine’s new Minister of Defence on 7 September and expressed his belief that he can reboot the work of the Ministry of Defence.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 7 September

Quote: "Today I officially introduced the new Minister of Defenсe of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov. He is a strong person. A systematic person. He has a good understanding of the defence sector. From the earliest days of the full-scale war, he has been involved in negotiations on weapons for Ukraine. Very sensitive negotiations, productive ones. He has also been involved in negotiations on the release of our people from Russian captivity. Rustem has achieved important results for Ukraine in this regard as well.

He can reboot the work of the Ministry of Defence. This is exactly what is needed now."

Read more: Zelenskyy's fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umierov

Details: The president added that on 7 September, he greeted intelligence officers on the occasion of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "We all realise how cool our intelligence officers are. True bravery, powerful results. I thanked Defence Intelligence on behalf of the whole of Ukraine," he said.

Details: On Thursday, Zelenskyy had conversations with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The main topic was security.

The president also held several important meetings regarding international cooperation. 

Quote: "This September we have to achieve several very specific results in our work with our partners. This includes new weapons for Ukraine - we are preparing for news - and our diplomatic efforts to unite even more countries to restore peace throughout our land. We are preparing for more global pressure on Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy singled out the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard, fighting in the east, and the 3rd and 15th brigades of the National Guard, fighting on the southern fronts.

"Thank you, warriors, for your very, very effective destruction of the occupiers!" the president said. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

