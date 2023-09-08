All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Alternative routes are unlikely to equal grain export capacities across Black Sea – UK Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 14:19
Alternative routes are unlikely to equal grain export capacities across Black Sea – UK Intelligence

UK intelligence noted the vital importance of agricultural trade for Ukraine, saying that alternative routes are unlikely to match the capacity of exports across the Black Sea. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 8 September, as European Pravda reported

Details: The agency noted that the successful export of Ukrainian grain in the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative helped to reduce world prices and food insecurity.

Advertisement:

During the initiative, more than 32 million tonnes of food have entered the global market, and the food price index has fallen 23% from its peak in March 2022.

Developing countries especially benefited from lower prices as well as from direct grain imports from Ukraine.

Quote: "Russia’s withdrawal from the BSGI has reduced Ukraine’s exports, a clear effort to degrade the Ukrainian economy and its ability to support the war effort," the review states.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The UK Ministry of Defence recalled that the agricultural sector accounted for 40% of Ukrainian exports before the war and remains vital, with food exports bringing in US$28 billion in 2021.

"Ukraine has found success using alternative methods like river, rail and road to export its grain; however, it is unlikely that this will match the capacity of the Black Sea export routes," the British intelligence said.

Background:

Read also: Russian Defeat for Erdoğan. How Turkish Leader Failed to Secure Ukraine Grain Deal with Putin

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: