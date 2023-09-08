All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Day of Balakliia's liberation from Russian occupiers becomes city's holiday

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 8 September 2023, 17:00
Day of Balakliia's liberation from Russian occupiers becomes city's holiday
Vitalii Karabanov. Photo: balakleyamer.gov.ua

The city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast will celebrate its City Day on 8 September, the anniversary of its liberation from Russian occupation.

Source: an order by Vitalii Karabanov, Head of Balakliia City Military Administration; website of Balakliia City Council

Details: This order issued by the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, dated 8 September 2023, sets the annual date of the celebration of the Day of Balakliia on 8 September in order to properly celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Balakliia from Russian occupation forces during the Kharkiv offensive in 2022, to form local traditions and customs, a sense of patriotism and love for the native land, and as a sign of gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Advertisement:
 
An order by Balakliia City Military Administration on the celebration of the Day of the City of Balakliia
PHOTO: BALAKLEYAMER.GOV.UA

Quote from Karabanov: "8 September was a special day for all residents of Balakliia...

Today we congratulate all our residents on the Day of the City! On the day of the liberation of our home from Russian occupation forces!

By uniting, we have won the right to live in a free Ukrainian city and to celebrate such important holidays for us today. Every day we prove to ourselves and the whole world that we are the free people of an independent Ukraine." 

Background: On 8 September 2022, Ukrainian defenders posted photos and videos from Balakliia, which had been under occupation for six months. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the liberation of Balakliia by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: