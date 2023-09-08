Zelenskyy: Counteroffensive is going faster than new sanctions are being imposed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the sooner Ukraine receives more powerful long-range weapons, the sooner its counteroffensive will be and the sooner it will liberate Ukrainian lands from Russian occupiers.

Source: Zelenskyy answering questions during a panel discussion at the 18th meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, reported by the Office of the President

Details: The President noted that he understands the people’s desire to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine as soon as possible, because ultimately, peace in our country and throughout Europe and the world will only be achieved when Ukraine regains all its territories. At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the war waged by Russia on the territory of Ukraine is complex, and many processes have been slowing down.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs specific equipment, including modern fighter jets, to accelerate its counteroffensive.

Quote: "The war is slowing down. We recognize this fact. All processes are becoming more complicated and slower: from sanctions to the provision of weapons…

When some partners say, 'So what about the counteroffensive, when will the next step be?' My answer is that today our steps are probably faster than new sanctions packages…

There are specific square kilometers of our land, and each liberated meter is a human life... The longer it takes, the more people suffer. What is the impact of weapons? Concrete and direct, without abstractions and rhetoric. There is a specific impact of a specific weapon. The more powerful and long-range it is, the faster the counteroffensive is. The faster the restoration of our territory is. If we are not in the sky and Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They stop our counteroffensive."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian partners, led by the United States, who provide defence assistance and strengthen the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

