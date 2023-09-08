All Sections
Zelenskyy announces important international event: Details to be announced

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 20:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported that an international event  is planned to be held in September, and an important defence package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being prepared.

Source: video address by Zelenskyy

Quote: "Today, I also held an important preparatory meeting regarding an upcoming international event planned for this September. Details will follow shortly. We are preparing an important defense package for our soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy has also criticised the "prolonged sanctions pause" against the Russians from Ukraine’s partners, and Russia’s "overly active attempts to circumvent the sanctions". "It's crucial to add solutions to the free world, which should defend itself. And have success in this! And, even more so, it should avoid any [Russian] attempts to use free world companies, technologies, and products to wage war against freedom." Zelenskyy stated.

