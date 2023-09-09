Defence Forces hold initiative on three fronts and conduct assaults – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders held the initiative on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts over the past day, where they conducted assault operations to regain Ukrainian territory.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 9 September

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue defensive operations in the east and offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, crushing the enemy and liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step."

Details: Over 30 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours.

Russia launched 13 missile attacks, 64 air strikes and more than 50 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities.

The Russian Federation launched another drone attack on Ukraine using 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, 16 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence forces. The civilian population of the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rih were also affected by missile attacks.

The Russians launched airstrikes targeting the settlements of Bolohivka, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Yampolivka, Zarichne, Siversk, Vesele, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Stepove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne and Yasna Poliana in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kozatske and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast.

More than 50 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a group of troops to cover the state border and conduct active sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to fronts under threat.

On the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts which are within the scope of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, the Russians ar continuing to attempt to break through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Synkivka, Novoiehorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and southeast of Dibrova, as well as to regain control of positions in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka. To replenish irrecoverable losses, the Russians are continuing to deploy reserves to these fronts and are forming assault groups mainly composed of convicts.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia operational-strategic group of troops on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Defence Forces are holding the initiative and are continuing to put pressure on the Russians, conducting assault operations and recapturing Ukrainian land metre by metre.

Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding the defence near Avdiivka and Marinka, where the Russians made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to drive the Defence Forces units out of their positions over the last day. In addition, all Russian attacks near Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast resulted in significant losses in both manpower and equipment for the occupiers.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, forcing the Russians to withdraw from their positions. In turn, Russia is redeploying the most combat-ready units from the airborne forces to this front and is trying to regain lost ground. Thus, the Defence Forces repelled more than 10 such attempts in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the defenders continue to hold the positions captured on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat, destroying ammunition storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out nine strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated. They also hit one command post and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery, as well as UAV units, hit an ammunition storage point, nine artillery pieces, six command posts and one electronic warfare station.

