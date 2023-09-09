All Sections
This is Russia's playbook to turn food into weapon – Blinken on Russian attacks on ports

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 10:36
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the latest series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, which play a key role for grain exports, stressing that Russia is trying to block Ukrainian exports by turning food into weapons. 

Quote: "This is Russia’s playbook: strangle Ukrainian grain exports, weaponize food, and make hungry people pay the price." 

Details: Blinken stressed that Russia continues to systematically destroy infrastructure in ports on the Danube River, important for the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets, after the Kremlin's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

Background

