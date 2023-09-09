Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Chief of Defence Staff of Romanian Army discuss Russian attacks on Danube ports

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with General Daniel Petrescu, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania, on 8 September.

Quote: "We discussed the situation due to Russian air attacks on civilian and port infrastructure on the Danube."

Details: Issues related to security risks, interaction and the exchange of information with partners were also raised.

"I emphasised the need to strengthen Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence," Zaluzhnyi noted.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two Shahed attack drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni.

At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, on 6 September, the Minister of Defence of Romania confirmed that fragments similar to the wreckage of a drone had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of a Shahed drone, Romania would consider the situation "absolutely unacceptable".

The country has also begun discussing the evacuation of residents of villages across the Danube opposite Ukrainian ports.

