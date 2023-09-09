All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Chief of Defence Staff of Romanian Army discuss Russian attacks on Danube ports

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 12:03
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Chief of Defence Staff of Romanian Army discuss Russian attacks on Danube ports
VALERII ZALUZHNYI, DANIEL PETRESKU. PHOTO: TELEGRAM

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with General Daniel Petrescu, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania, on 8 September. 

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram 

Quote: "We discussed the situation due to Russian air attacks on civilian and port infrastructure on the Danube." 

Details: Issues related to security risks, interaction and the exchange of information with partners were also raised. 

"I emphasised the need to strengthen Ukraine's anti-aircraft defence," Zaluzhnyi noted. 

Background:

  • On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two Shahed attack drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni.
  • At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, on 6 September, the Minister of Defence of Romania confirmed that fragments similar to the wreckage of a drone had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.
  • Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of a Shahed drone, Romania would consider the situation "absolutely unacceptable".
  • The country has also begun discussing the evacuation of residents of villages across the Danube opposite Ukrainian ports.

