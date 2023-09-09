"15 pieces of shrapnel were found in my body". Story of border guard who served for 27 years

Viktor is a border guard who goes by the alias Otshel. He served in the army for 27 years.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Viktor has been defending the country since 2014. Two weeks before the full-scale invasion, he was discharged.

Advertisement:

Viktor was planning a vacation. He went to visit his parents in Rivne Oblast. But with the start of the full-scale war, his plans changed. On 26 February 2022, he arrived back at his military unit.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The unit where Otshel served met its first heavy battle in the village of Stepne. Then, together with his brothers-in-arms, Viktor held positions in other towns in Donetsk Oblast.

In April, Viktor had to rescue his wounded commander after a tank attack. During this, he himself was seriously injured.

"They found 15 pieces of shrapnel in my body, three of which I kept as a souvenir," says Viktor.

Otshel noted that war is scary, just as it was in 2014. He also mentioned his brothers-in-arms.

"I would have died without the help of my brothers-in-arms. That's why, right after the victory, I want to gather them all at the table, celebrate my award and thank everyone. I found real friends there, at the front, and I will follow them anywhere now," Viktor adds.

Background: Earlier, a story about Yurii, who spent almost half of his life in Italy but left for Ukraine in the first days after Russia's full-scale invasion, was shared.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!