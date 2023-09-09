All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"15 pieces of shrapnel were found in my body". Story of border guard who served for 27 years

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 14:33

Viktor is a border guard who goes by the alias Otshel. He served in the army for 27 years.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Viktor has been defending the country since 2014. Two weeks before the full-scale invasion, he was discharged.

Advertisement:

Viktor was planning a vacation. He went to visit his parents in Rivne Oblast. But with the start of the full-scale war, his plans changed. On 26 February 2022, he arrived back at his military unit.

 

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The unit where Otshel served met its first heavy battle in the village of Stepne. Then, together with his brothers-in-arms, Viktor held positions in other towns in Donetsk Oblast.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In April, Viktor had to rescue his wounded commander after a tank attack. During this, he himself was seriously injured.

"They found 15 pieces of shrapnel in my body, three of which I kept as a souvenir," says Viktor.   

Otshel noted that war is scary, just as it was in 2014. He also mentioned his brothers-in-arms.

"I would have died without the help of my brothers-in-arms. That's why, right after the victory, I want to gather them all at the table, celebrate my award and thank everyone. I found real friends there, at the front, and I will follow them anywhere now," Viktor adds.

Background: Earlier, a story about Yurii, who spent almost half of his life in Italy but left for Ukraine in the first days after Russia's full-scale invasion, was shared.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: