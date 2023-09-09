"15 pieces of shrapnel were found in my body". Story of border guard who served for 27 years
Viktor is a border guard who goes by the alias Otshel. He served in the army for 27 years.
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs
Details: Viktor has been defending the country since 2014. Two weeks before the full-scale invasion, he was discharged.
Viktor was planning a vacation. He went to visit his parents in Rivne Oblast. But with the start of the full-scale war, his plans changed. On 26 February 2022, he arrived back at his military unit.
The unit where Otshel served met its first heavy battle in the village of Stepne. Then, together with his brothers-in-arms, Viktor held positions in other towns in Donetsk Oblast.
In April, Viktor had to rescue his wounded commander after a tank attack. During this, he himself was seriously injured.
"They found 15 pieces of shrapnel in my body, three of which I kept as a souvenir," says Viktor.
Otshel noted that war is scary, just as it was in 2014. He also mentioned his brothers-in-arms.
"I would have died without the help of my brothers-in-arms. That's why, right after the victory, I want to gather them all at the table, celebrate my award and thank everyone. I found real friends there, at the front, and I will follow them anywhere now," Viktor adds.
