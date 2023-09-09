UK company plans to produce spare parts for howitzers in Ukraine within months

The UK company BAE Systems may start producing spare parts for light artillery in Ukraine within a few months.

Source: Charles Woodburn, CEO of the company, as reported by the Financial Times.

Details: He said production of spare parts for BAE's 105mm light howitzer might start at Ukrainian facilities within "months", and this is the first time the company has given a specific timeframe.

The company notes that the production of the light gun is seen as a potential precursor to producing other more sophisticated weapons, but the decision on whether and when to build the plant will take time.

Background:

