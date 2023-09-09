UK company plans to produce spare parts for howitzers in Ukraine within months
The UK company BAE Systems may start producing spare parts for light artillery in Ukraine within a few months.
Source: Charles Woodburn, CEO of the company, as reported by the Financial Times.
Details: He said production of spare parts for BAE's 105mm light howitzer might start at Ukrainian facilities within "months", and this is the first time the company has given a specific timeframe.
The company notes that the production of the light gun is seen as a potential precursor to producing other more sophisticated weapons, but the decision on whether and when to build the plant will take time.
Background:
- BAE Systems has reportedly opened an office in Ukraine to manufacture the NATO-standard 105 mm L119 howitzers.
- The Ukrainian military is currently using BAE Systems' weapons, including M777 and L119 artillery systems, M109 self-propelled artillery systems, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Challenger tanks.
- Earlier, Finland was reported to be exploring the possibility of producing its own armoured vehicles in Ukraine in response to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
- Previously, Zelenskyy visited Sweden, where he met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and they agreed to localise the production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.
