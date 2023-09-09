UK company plans to produce spare parts for howitzers in Ukraine within months
The UK company BAE Systems may start producing spare parts for light artillery in Ukraine within a few months.
Source: Charles Woodburn, CEO of the company, as reported by the Financial Times.
Details: He said production of spare parts for BAE's 105mm light howitzer might start at Ukrainian facilities within "months", and this is the first time the company has given a specific timeframe.
The company notes that the production of the light gun is seen as a potential precursor to producing other more sophisticated weapons, but the decision on whether and when to build the plant will take time.
Background:
- BAE Systems has reportedly opened an office in Ukraine to manufacture the NATO-standard 105 mm L119 howitzers.
- The Ukrainian military is currently using BAE Systems' weapons, including M777 and L119 artillery systems, M109 self-propelled artillery systems, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Challenger tanks.
- Earlier, Finland was reported to be exploring the possibility of producing its own armoured vehicles in Ukraine in response to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
- Previously, Zelenskyy visited Sweden, where he met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and they agreed to localise the production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!