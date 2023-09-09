All Sections
Denmark uses Leopard tanks from museums to train Ukrainian troops – Forbes

European PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 20:29

Denmark turned to its museums for help to train Ukrainian tankers on the Leopard 1A5s.

Source: This was reported by Forbes, writes European Pravda 

Details: The article says that several Leopard 1A5 exhibited in museums of the country were in better condition than almost 100 armoured vehicles stored in its warehouses.

The Danish military confirmed that the three museums provided six working tanks so that training could begin immediately.

Forbes wrote that Ukrainian cadets began to arrive in May. The Danes took responsibility for the first phase of basic training, while the Germans were responsible for the second phase.

The training took place in Germany on a shorter program of six weeks, since Ukrainians already boast of significant combat experience after 19 months of war with Russia.

"There is no reason for us to tell them something they already know," said a Danish instructor.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that the main problem of Ukrainian military training in Germany was the lack of competent translators.
  • General Robert Briger, the highest military official at the EU level, admits that after the end of the war, European military training missions for Ukrainians will be able to take place in Ukraine.
  • At the same time, the so-called Interflex operation is underway in the UK; it is a training program for the Ukrainian military with instructors representing 10 allied countries.

