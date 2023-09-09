All Sections
Ukraine and England play 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 qualification

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 20:58
UKRAINE-ENGLAND MATCH ON 9 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian national team drew for the first time in the Euro 2024 qualification, ending the match against England in Wrocław, Poland, with a score of 1:1.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: During the first half, Ukraine opened the score. In the 26th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko responded to Yukhym Konoplia's cross in the penalty area — 1:0.

The English team continued to put pressure on Anatolii Trubin's gate. Right before the break, this pressure resulted in a goal from the English side when Harry Kane passed the ball to Kyle Walker from the centre of the pitch. Man City’s defender evaded Vitalii Mykolenko's effort to stop him in the penalty area and hit the bottom corner.

Bukayo Saka was also close to scoring. In the second half, Zinchenko's partner from Arsenal landed a powerful shot from the penalty line, but hit the crossbar.

After 90 minutes, Walker's goal remained the only one scored. Serhii Rebrov's squad successfully restrained their opponents who eased the pressure at the end of the match. Thus, the Three Lions could not score three points, and the Yellow Blues earned one point, still coming second in Group C, with the English team leading.

