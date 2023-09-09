All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and England play 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 qualification

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 20:58
Ukraine and England play 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 qualification
UKRAINE-ENGLAND MATCH ON 9 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES

The Ukrainian national team drew for the first time in the Euro 2024 qualification, ending the match against England in Wrocław, Poland, with a score of 1:1.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: During the first half, Ukraine opened the score. In the 26th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko responded to Yukhym Konoplia's cross in the penalty area — 1:0.

Advertisement:

The English team continued to put pressure on Anatolii Trubin's gate. Right before the break, this pressure resulted in a goal from the English side when Harry Kane passed the ball to Kyle Walker from the centre of the pitch. Man City’s defender evaded Vitalii Mykolenko's effort to stop him in the penalty area and hit the bottom corner.

Bukayo Saka was also close to scoring. In the second half, Zinchenko's partner from Arsenal landed a powerful shot from the penalty line, but hit the crossbar.

After 90 minutes, Walker's goal remained the only one scored. Serhii Rebrov's squad successfully restrained their opponents who eased the pressure at the end of the match. Thus, the Three Lions could not score three points, and the Yellow Blues earned one point, still coming second in Group C, with the English team leading.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: