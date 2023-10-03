All Sections
US prepares new aid package for Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 00:34
WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The White House has announced that the US is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine which will be sent soon.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House spokeswoman, at a briefing on 2 October, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We will have another package of aid for Ukraine soon to signal our continued support for the brave people of Ukraine," she stated.

Details: Jean-Pierre stressed that this aid package "will send a message" to Vladimir Putin that the US continues to support Ukraine. She added that the Administration of US President Joe Biden is determined to help Kyiv for as long as needed.

Jean-Pierre remarked that the US has gathered a coalition of over 50 countries to support Ukraine and more than 140 more countries have condemned the Russian aggression.

"There is a very strong international coalition behind Ukraine.  And if Putin thinks he can outlast us, he’s wrong," she emphasised.

According to official data, the US has provided Kyiv with military aid worth over US$43.9 billion since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last weekend the US House of Representatives approved a budget to fund government agencies for 45 days without aid to Ukraine.

After that, US President Joe Biden called upon the Republicans in Congress not to allow problems with aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the situation with the temporary stopgap budget will not affect the delivery and implementation of the previously agreed aid for Ukraine.

