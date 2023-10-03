All Sections
Russian air defence supposedly shoots down drone in country's Bryansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 01:21
TRUBCHEVSKY DISTRICT OF BRYANSK OBLAST. A SCREENSHOT FROM THE MAP

An air defence system has supposedly shot down a drone over the Trubchevsky district of Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said no casualties or damage occurred.

Background: 

