Russian air defence supposedly shoots down drone in country's Bryansk Oblast

TRUBCHEVSKY DISTRICT OF BRYANSK OBLAST. A SCREENSHOT FROM THE MAP

An air defence system has supposedly shot down a drone over the Trubchevsky district of Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Bogomaz said no casualties or damage occurred.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!