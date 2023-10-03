Russian air defence supposedly shoots down drone in country's Bryansk Oblast
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 01:21
An air defence system has supposedly shot down a drone over the Trubchevsky district of Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
Source: Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram
Details: Bogomaz said no casualties or damage occurred.
Advertisement:
Background:
- On 1 October, UAVs attacked the cities of Smolensk and Sochi, Russia.
- Ukrainska Pravda's sources stated that Ukrainian drones hit a Russian helicopter base in Sochi and that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence was behind the attack.
