More mobile firing groups to be deployed in Ukraine's north to boost air defence efforts

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has stated that the northern part of the country is seeking to raise the number of mobile fire groups to strengthen air defence.

Source: Naiev on Facebook

Quote: "Measures aimed at increasing the quantity of mobile firing groups are being taken in the Northern Operational Zone together with the heads of oblast military administrations.

Advertisement:

This is essential to enhancing the effectiveness of the air defence network."

Details: The officer added that this is necessary to protect people and energy infrastructure in the upcoming winter.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!