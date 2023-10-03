All Sections
State Bureau of Investigation hands over helicopter that Motor Sich company wanted to hide from Armed Forces

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:07
State Bureau of Investigation hands over helicopter that Motor Sich company wanted to hide from Armed Forces
PHOTO: STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the Ukrainian military, which the former leadership of Motor Sich JSC tried to conceal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation (SBI)

Quote from SBI: "The State Bureau of Investigation initiated the arrest of this aircraft in June 2023 as part of an investigation into criminal proceedings on obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and complicity with the aggressor state."

Details: In early reports, the media reported that the former leadership of Motor Sich deliberately damaged another helicopter so as not to transfer it to the military to perform combat tasks in the contact zone.

During the investigation, the State Bureau of Investigation found out that in May 2022, they ordered their subordinates to drive at least one more helicopter first to one of the European countries and then to the Middle East.

"All this was done to prevent its transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the bureau stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
PHOTO: STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

It is reported that the aircraft has already been returned to Ukraine and handed over to one of the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Now, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation are deciding whether to bring one of the former managers of the venture to criminal responsibility.

Read more: Journalists post second part of conversations of ex-president of Motor Sich company, proving his actions against Ukraine

Background:

  • On 22 October, 2022, Ukrainska Pravda discovered that the Security Service of Ukraine had detained ex-MP Viacheslav Boguslaev and the honorary president of Motor Sich.
  • On 23 October, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the detention of the president of Motor Sich JSC and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this enterprise: they were suspected of collaboration and complicity with the aggressor state.
  • According to the investigation, these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces associated with the Kremlin. The Russians have established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.
  • In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against ex-head of Motor Sich Viacheslav Boguslaev and the Russians.
  • On May, 2023 Viacheslav Boguslaev, suspected of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state, asked to be included in the list for exchange with Russia.



