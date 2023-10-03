Special Operations Forces kill 27 Russians and disable Nona system in one day on eastern front
The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported about putting 27 Russian invaders out of commission over the course of a single day.
Source: Special Operations Forces
Quote: "SOF fighters killed 27 occupiers and injured 10 more in one day on the eastern operational front.
A 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system was also disabled.
It was a productive day! Let's move on."
Details: The press office says that the posted video contains a selection of footage of the SOF operators’ work [Ukrainian FPV drones drop ammunition on the heads of the Russians – ed.].
