Special Operations Forces kill 27 Russians and disable Nona system in one day on eastern front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 October 2023, 13:30
Special Operations Forces kill 27 Russians and disable Nona system in one day on eastern front
SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES. STOCK PHOTO: SOF

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported about putting 27 Russian invaders out of commission over the course of a single day.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "SOF fighters killed 27 occupiers and injured 10 more in one day on the eastern operational front.

A 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system was also disabled.

It was a productive day! Let's move on."

Details: The press office says that the posted video contains a selection of footage of the SOF operators’ work [Ukrainian FPV drones drop ammunition on the heads of the Russians – ed.].

Advertisement: