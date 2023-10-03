All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


High Anti-Corruption Court seizes helicopter components of Russian company worth US$5.5 million

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 14:56

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized almost US$5.5 million worth of assets of the Russian  Rostvertol defence company based on the materials by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice regarding the transfer to Ukraine of the products of the Russian company Rostvertol, namely a batch of components for combat helicopter control systems, which one of the Lviv plants had manufactured for the Rostov-based company under a contract dated 2011.

Advertisement:

The total value of the seized products is almost US$5.5 million.

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that Rostvertol is one of the key manufacturers of the Russian military-industrial complex, which produces helicopters for the occupation forces.

The Russians hoped to receive their order from the Ukrainian plant back in 2014, before the invasion. However, the SSU counterintelligence officers blocked the transfer of helicopter components to Russia.

After the confiscation of the products, the Security Service of Ukraine will initiate the transfer of technological components in favour of arms production for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Yuriy Velikoklad, the sanctioned CEO of the Russian airline 223 Flight Detachment of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: