Zelenskyy presents awards to soldiers and inspects Leopard 2 tanks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:05
Zelenskyy presents awards to soldiers and inspects Leopard 2 tanks
Photo: President's Office of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected military equipment used in fighting on the Kupiansk front and presented awards to Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "It is an honour for me today to reward our soldiers who have distinguished themselves protecting our state. I am especially honoured to reward combat medics. Thank you for protecting Ukraine and Ukrainians! This is the most important mission. I wish you victory!"

Details: Zelenskyy said he had also inspected military equipment – Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles used in combat on the Kupiansk front.

Zelenskyy discussed the results of their use with the crews. He said the soldiers were satisfied.

The Ukrainian president thanked the soldiers for the conversation and the chevrons they presented to him.

Advertisement: