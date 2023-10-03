All Sections
Ukraine's ambassador to USA included in list of most influential women in Washington

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 19:34

Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, was included in the list of 169 most influential women in Washington who represent political sphere, business, art, education, law, mass media and non-profit organisations.

Oksana Markarova received recognition in the Diplomacy nomination. 

"Some of these diplomats act on behalf of America's strongest allies. Others play a key role on the world stage, making their position visible in Washington," the authors of the list say. 

Oksana Markarova
Oksana Markarova

As the Washingtonian website states, ten years ago, the list of the most powerful women in Washington was not so long. Now the influence of women in various spheres of life in the US capital has increased. 

Nominees were determined by leaders of public opinion and certain industries, representatives of regional elites, corporations and non-profit organisations. 

The list was topped by the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden. 

Reminder: In April 2023, the Washington Post dedicated an article to Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, in which she was called "a woman who never sleeps." The article stated that the diplomat is often invited to social gatherings with famous and wealthy people, where she popularises Ukraine and talks about the war with Russia. 

Read also: Sevgil Musaieva and two other Ukrainian journalists became laureates of the Hans-Joachim Friedrichs Prize

Read also: Sevgil Musaieva and two other Ukrainian journalists became laureates of the Hans-Joachim Friedrichs Prize



