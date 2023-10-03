All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy reveals how much grain Ukraine exported by Black Sea

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 20:24

In September, 50,000 tonnes of agricultural products were exported from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In September we managed to export about 50,000 tonnes by this route. It is only developing and, we hope, it will develop further and will make it possible to export much more already in the next few weeks."

Vysotskyi stated that Ukraine still does not consider any options of cooperation with Russia concerning the full-fledged agricultural export by sea and is working on this issue with the UN, Türkiye and other Western partners instead. 

Background:

  • All three Black Sea ports of Ukraine resumed the reception of vessels for export despite Russia’s threats to launch attacks on the ships heading to the Ukrainian ports.
  • The first 10 ships have used the corridor, which Ukraine started building after Russia’s refusal to resume the grain deal and despite its threats to sink the vessels heading to the Ukrainian ports.

