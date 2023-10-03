All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy reveals how much grain Ukraine exported by Black Sea

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 20:24

In September, 50,000 tonnes of agricultural products were exported from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In September we managed to export about 50,000 tonnes by this route. It is only developing and, we hope, it will develop further and will make it possible to export much more already in the next few weeks."

Advertisement:

Vysotskyi stated that Ukraine still does not consider any options of cooperation with Russia concerning the full-fledged agricultural export by sea and is working on this issue with the UN, Türkiye and other Western partners instead. 

Background:

  • All three Black Sea ports of Ukraine resumed the reception of vessels for export despite Russia’s threats to launch attacks on the ships heading to the Ukrainian ports.
  • The first 10 ships have used the corridor, which Ukraine started building after Russia’s refusal to resume the grain deal and despite its threats to sink the vessels heading to the Ukrainian ports.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: