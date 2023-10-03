All Sections
Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 October 2023, 21:30
Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol
A NEPTUNE CRUISE MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENSE EXPRESS

The Russian Defence Ministry (MoD) has claimed that their forces shot down a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula on the evening of 3 October. Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor" of Sevastopol, has claimed that a UAV has been brought down.

Source: the Russian MoD; Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: The authority claimed that air defence systems shot down the missile at 20:30. An air-raid warning was issued on the peninsula at 20:30, which lasted almost 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, Razvozhayev claimed that a drone had been shot down. Its wreckage crashed into the roof of a residential building, and several windows were smashed in several apartments. Emergency workers are dealing with the explosive items.

Advertisement: