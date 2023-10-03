Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol
The Russian Defence Ministry (MoD) has claimed that their forces shot down a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula on the evening of 3 October. Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor" of Sevastopol, has claimed that a UAV has been brought down.
Source: the Russian MoD; Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krymskii Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel
Details: The authority claimed that air defence systems shot down the missile at 20:30. An air-raid warning was issued on the peninsula at 20:30, which lasted almost 50 minutes.
Meanwhile, Razvozhayev claimed that a drone had been shot down. Its wreckage crashed into the roof of a residential building, and several windows were smashed in several apartments. Emergency workers are dealing with the explosive items.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!