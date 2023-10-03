All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister sure US support for Ukraine won't stop despite elections

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 23:03
Ukraine's Foreign Minister sure US support for Ukraine won't stop despite elections
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the United States will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine despite the internal political processes and the upcoming presidential election.

Source: Kuleba on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on Tuesday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba recounted President Zelenskyy's last visit to Washington, during which he had "very frank and sincere conversations" with Joe Biden and representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the Congress.

"And there is no reason to say that America is not aware of the importance of the struggle that is now taking place in Ukraine for the world," he stressed.

Kuleba acknowledged that during the election process in the United States, there would be "some unexpected political steps by opponents".

"But thanks to the fact that the president had very substantive and focused conversations that resulted in additional support for Ukraine, we can count on the United States to continue supporting Ukraine," the minister added.

Background: 

