New Speaker of US House of Representatives to be elected next week

Voting for the new speaker of the US House of Representatives will take place next week.

"The vote for the new speaker will take place next week, Republican lawmakers have said.

Congressmen and Congresswomen will be on holiday starting today and will be back in conference on Tuesday evening before a possible vote on Wednesday."

Details: Following the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives will be temporarily headed by Republican Patrick McHenry.

The interim speaker was appointed earlier in the event that the House of Representatives Speaker’s chair was vacated.

McHenry may currently only adjourn the House, close the session, and put to a vote the candidates for the post of Speaker.

Shortly after the vote to oust him, McCarthy held a press conference saying he was not considering resigning. The former speaker said his fellow party member Matt Gaetz, who initiated the process, was acting on personal motives.

"Look, you all know Matt Gaetz. You know it was personal," McCarthy said. "It had nothing to do about spending. It all was about getting attention from you."

During the press conference, McCarthy also stressed that he was a supporter of Ukraine and compared Putin to Hitler.

"Look, I support arming Ukraine. That doesn't mean sending them cash, but arming Ukraine. I’m really concerned [about] the long term.

What is happening around looks a lot like the 1930s. A lot of actions that Putin takes is very similar to Hitler. But now we have something even worse than what happened in the 1930s," he said.

