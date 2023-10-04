Explosions heard near Kryvyi Rih during air-raid
Explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 4 October.
Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, has reported explosions in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 4 October but later clarified that the blast was "not in the city or the district".
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih; Ukrainian Air Force
Quote from Vilkul: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Don't film or post anything on the internet. Watch out, there are still high-speed missiles heading our way."
Updated: Later, Vilkul added: "No specifics, but everything is fine. The explosion was not in the city or the district."
Details: Before that, at 08:42, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a missile threat warning in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to take cover.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Meanwhile, the all-clear was sounded in Odesa Oblast.
The all-clear was sounded at 09:11 for Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!