Explosions heard near Kryvyi Rih during air-raid

Explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 4 October.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, has reported explosions in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 4 October but later clarified that the blast was "not in the city or the district".

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Vilkul: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Don't film or post anything on the internet. Watch out, there are still high-speed missiles heading our way."

Updated: Later, Vilkul added: "No specifics, but everything is fine. The explosion was not in the city or the district."

Details: Before that, at 08:42, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a missile threat warning in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to take cover.

Meanwhile, the all-clear was sounded in Odesa Oblast.

The all-clear was sounded at 09:11 for Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.



