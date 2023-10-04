Russians drop dozens of guided bombs on Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast

Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast came under fire from Russian aircraft on the morning of 4 October. The Russians dropped about a dozen bombs.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Beryslav district is under fire from enemy aircraft. The occupiers attacked Burhunka, Olhivka and Mykolaivka. In total, they dropped a dozen guided bombs. The information is being updated."

Background: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, informed that Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 3-4 October and the morning of 4 October.

