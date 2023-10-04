Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon 

A year ago, the editorial office of Ukrainska Pravda launched its page on the Patreon crowdfunding platform.

We continue our work under the principle that all relevant and important information remains open to our readership, because we understand its importance. However, quality professional journalism needs the support of faithful readers every day. And one way to support us is by subscribing to our Patreon.

With your support, UP journalists can go on systematic missions to the war zone, conduct important investigations and continue their every-day work without interruption to give our readers the opportunity to learn about the most important news as soon as possible.

Advertisement:

Audience engagement is how we understand our importance to you, which makes it very important.

If you trust UP and want to support our work, you can do it right now. In return, we promise to remain guardians of the truth.

The effectiveness of our work can be understood from the number of readers who come to our site for news. In the first days of the full-scale war, Ukrainska Pravda became the second most visited site after Google.

Every week we publish our latest materials on the Patreon platform, as well as photo and video materials from the combat zone and liberated cities. In addition, our regular readers have the opportunity to receive exclusive postcard photos from the frontline.

Support UP on Patreon: patreon.com.