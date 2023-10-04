All Sections
Zelenskyy: We're waiting for partners' decision about air defence systems

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 October 2023, 19:28
Zelenskyy: We're waiting for partners' decision about air defence systems
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is now awaiting "certain" decisions from its partners on the provision of air defence systems before winter.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 4 October

Quote: "We have various government programs to restore the regions and help people who lost their homes. There is work on rebuilding the social sector and physical protection of energy facilities.

I have instructed [the government] to draw up a detailed report on these issues. We are doing our best to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems before winter. And now, by the way, we are expecting certain decisions from our partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that work in the regions to protect critical facilities and urgent reconstruction should be completed by winter.

