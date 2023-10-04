All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Volvo and British American Tobacco among another 11 international companies leaving Russia – KSE

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 21:00

In September 2023, 11 foreign companies left the Russian market – thus the number of businesses that left Russia reached the number of 284. Meanwhile, 2000 businesses continue working or considering their options.

Source: results of the KSE Institute monitoring within the framework of the Samosanktsii (Self-Sanctions)/Leave Russia projects focused on how foreign business leaving the Russian market affects the Russian economy

The KSE Institute found out that in September 2023, 11 international companies, including Bilfinger (likely according to an internal agreement, since a foreign individual became the new owner), British American Tobacco, Fletcher Hotels, IHI Corporation, Ingram Micro, Magna International, Mondi Group, National Investment Company, Ponsse PLC, PPG, and Volvo Cars have completely left Russia.

Advertisement:

"Three more companies, Philips, Softline International and Knorr-Bremseleft, left partially, having sold part of their local assets.

Moreover, many companies are basically on the brink of leaving, even though they have not finalised this process, mainly a famous food products manufacturer Danone, Ingka holding company, which owns a furniture and household goods network IKEA, South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai and others," the statement reads.

In total, as of 1 October 2023, 284 international companies have completely stopped operating in Russia. This is 8.1% from the total number of companies from the KSE base or 21.2% of companies, which received income in Russia in 2022.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

1,225 (35.1% of total number) foreign businesses shut down operations and announced their intention to leave Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: