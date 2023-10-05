All Sections
Italian defence minister thinks Ukraine-Russia negotiations next spring are possible

European PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 00:29

Guido Crosetto, the Defence Minister of Italy, believes there will be an opportunity for peace talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation next spring.

Source: Crosetto, quoted by ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Crosetto explained that by spring 2024, the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces will have exhausted their capabilities and will be unable to achieve any advances on the battlefield.

Quote: "I think that next spring may be the time when both sides will have exhausted their resources to achieve a breakthrough, as a result of which an attempt at dialogue may open up," Crosetto said.

At the same time, the Italian defence minister believes that Russia's response to the current Ukrainian counteroffensive is likely to follow this winter.

It was reported that several Western officials have spoken publicly about the fact that NATO countries are running out of stocks of weapons and ammunition that they can give to Ukraine without risk to themselves and that production should be increased as soon as possible.

Earlier, The Telegraph, citing an unnamed high-ranking military official, reported that the UK has actually run out of weapons that it can donate to Ukraine without risking its own security.

These statements come as an additional alarm signal after recent events in the US, where the interim budget did not include an aid package for Ukraine due to disputes with far-right Republicans, and now the adoption of further laws is postponed indefinitely due to the unprecedented ouster of the speaker of the House of Representatives.

On 29 September, the Defence Industries Forum was held in Kyiv. The forum was attended by 252 defence companies producing a full range of weapons and defence systems and solutions from over 30 countries. At the event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, among other things, the establishment of the Defence Industries Alliance.

