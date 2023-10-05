Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

THE PREVIOUS MEETING OF ADVISORS IN JEDDAH. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE OF UKRAINE

A third meeting to prepare for a future summit on the peace formula proposed by Kyiv may be held in October in Türkiye.

Source: Bloomberg, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: People familiar with the matter have confirmed that the meeting is planned at the level of national security advisors and is set to take place "later this month" in Istanbul.

As before, Russia has not been invited.

The White House refused to comment on this information.

Background:

A few days ago, the President’s Office of Ukraine stated that a third gathering of national security advisers is expected to be held this month but did not specify the location.

The previous two meetings of national security advisors concerning the peace formula were held in Copenhagen in June and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August. The latter was attended by representatives of about 40 countries, including China, Brazil and India.

