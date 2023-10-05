All Sections
Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 11:29
THE PREVIOUS MEETING OF ADVISORS IN JEDDAH. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE OF UKRAINE

A third meeting to prepare for a future summit on the peace formula proposed by Kyiv may be held in October in Türkiye.

Source: Bloomberg, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: People familiar with the matter have confirmed that the meeting is planned at the level of national security advisors and is set to take place "later this month" in Istanbul.

As before, Russia has not been invited.

The White House refused to comment on this information.

Background:

