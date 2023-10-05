All Sections
I hear from Biden about full support – Zelenskyy

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 12:59
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. Photo: President's office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arriving at the European Political Community Summit in Spain, rejected concerns about the further support of Ukraine by the United States.

Source: European Pravda

Details: When asked by the press whether he was worried about the news from the US on aid for Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "In Ukraine, we stopped worrying in the first days of the full-scale invasion. I think it's too late for us to worry."

The Ukrainian president said that during his visit to the USA, he heard assurances of Ukraine's full support from President Joe Biden.

Quote: "I was in Washington, I met with President Biden, I heard about the full support from the White House, and I also [heard] about bipartisan support in Congress."

Details: The Ukrainian president drew attention to the fact that there is a "difficult election period" in the US, which is why "different voices" are being heard, and some voices are "very strange".

"We will talk about it today," he said, referring to the meeting of European leaders in Granada.

Zelenskyy also called the preservation of European unity the biggest challenge at the moment and noted that he will speak at meetings on Thursday about the need to protect Ukrainian skies from future Russian attacks in winter.

Background: Last week, the US House of Representatives decided not to include further funding to support Ukraine in the interim government funding bill, and on Tuesday, it voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from the post of Speaker of the House.

Before the vote, the White House expressed confidence that, despite the situation with McCarthy's removal from office, Congress would be able to support additional funding for Ukraine's defence needs.

