Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics will donate money to charity helping Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 13:19

Ferenc Krausz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, plans to give away some of his prize money to charity to help Ukrainians. 

He will be donating to Science4People, which helps rebuild Ukrainian schools, an initiative that Krausz himself started in 2022. 

The scientist announced this on the German radio station Deutschlandfunk, says Hungarian media outlet Portfolio

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was won by scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier, who were awarded the prize for "experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light to study the dynamics of electrons in matter".

This year's prize is SEK 11 million (over US$700,000). The prize money was divided between the three scientists. 

 
Photo: wolffund

61-year-old Ferenc Krausz is a scientist of Hungarian origin who works at the Max Planck Institute of Physics in Germany. 

In 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kraush founded an initiative called Science4People. 

The organisation has provided Ukrainians with generators during blackouts and also helped schools with technical equipment. 

Reminder:

  • The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine were scientists who contributed to the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. 
  • The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots". 
  • UP. Zhyttia (Life) previously reported in more detail about Ferenc Krausz's Nobel Prize-winning discovery.

