Dollar rate in Russia exceeded RUB 100 during Putin's speech on Valdai

Economichna PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 18:07

The dollar exchange rate exceeded RUB 100, and the euro reached RUB 105.37 on 5 October, right before the closing of the session at the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The message about the rise, which was reported by the Russian media, coincided with the speech of Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, on the Valdai form.

Thus, the dollar rose by 0.53%, or RUB 0.52, reaching RUB 100.1, according to data from the Moscow Exchange as of 17:17 Moscow time.

The euro gained 0.59%, or RUB 0.61, reaching RUB 105.37.

Background: 

  • In the afternoon on 2 October, for the first time since 15 August, the dollar exchange rate rose above RUB 99 on the Moscow Exchange, while the euro rate approached RUB 105.
  • The last time the American currency was exchanged above 100 rubles was two days ago, on 3 October.
  • Over the past seven trading sessions at the Moscow Exchange, the dollar has risen in price by more than RUB 3.5.

Advertisement: