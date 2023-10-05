Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 5 October that he had held productive negotiations on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 5 October

Quote: "We will have more air defense systems - there are clear agreements. This is crucial as we approach winter. Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom - thank you!

There will be more artillery for our warriors. There will be more long-range weapons. And there will certainly be more justice."

"Today, our main message to the world is: evil cannot prevail. And only now, only in Ukraine, can this principled moral position be maintained. But together, all together!"

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the meetings to each leader of the partner countries.

On 5 October, Zelenskyy said that Germany was working to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system for the winter.

