Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

A total of 51 people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed in the Russian missile strike on the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, on 5 October. Three people are missing.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Police also reported that six people have been hospitalised with injuries.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv Oblast department of Ukraine’s National Police,  said some of the bodies are badly disfigured; their identification requires DNA tests.

Quote from Tymoshko: "Please get in touch with the investigative department of the Kharkiv Oblast department of Ukraine’s National Police or with your local police station if you have grounds to believe that your relatives, loved ones, or friends might be among the attack’s fatalities. We are conducting an investigation and carrying out relevant examinations to this end."

Update: The police reported earlier that 55 people had been killed, though later this information was updated. The number of fatalities still stands at 51.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of Thursday, 5 October, Russian troops attacked a cafe and a store in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast. Preliminary data indicated that the place was hit by an Iskander missile. As of now, 51 people are known to have been killed.
  • Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that a memorial dinner for a deceased Hroza resident was being held in the cafe. The precision and accuracy of the strike have led the investigators to suspect that one of the villagers might have given Russian forces information about the time and place of the gathering.

