Six drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast
Friday, 6 October 2023, 00:00
The Russian air defence system allegedly shot down six drones over Belgorod Oblast and the city of Belgorod.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram
Details: He noted that early reports indicate no victims. Operational services clarify information about the consequences of the drone attack.
At the same time, photos of a damaged car appeared in local Telegram channels.
