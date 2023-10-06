All Sections
Six drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 6 October 2023, 00:00
The Russian air defence system allegedly shot down six drones over Belgorod Oblast and the city of Belgorod. 

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Details: He noted that early reports indicate no victims. Operational services clarify information about the consequences of the drone attack.

At the same time, photos of a damaged car appeared in local Telegram channels.

 
 

