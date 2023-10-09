All Sections
2 people killed in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts and over 20 injured

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 9 October 2023, 09:07
Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

At least two Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 22 more people injured during the past day, 8 October, due to military actions by the Russian army.

Source: information from Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy Oblast Military Administrations; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: One person in Kherson Oblast was killed and another 18 people were injured, including two children, due to Russian aggression. The Russians wounded four residents of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 8 October. A woman was killed in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russians conducted 53 attacks over the past 24 hours in Kherson Oblast, firing 288 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, AGS grenade launchers, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. They fired 96 projectiles on the city of Kherson. The Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements; a car park and critical infrastructure facility in the city of Kherson, and church premises in Kherson district.

Mrochko said Russian troops had also fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank last night, but there was no information about casualties.

Two private residential buildings in Kharkiv Oblast were seriously damaged as a result of Russian artillery fire on the city of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district after 18:00 on Sunday. A 65-year-old civilian woman was killed. In total, at least five private residential buildings were damaged in Vovchansk during the past day due to the Russian strikes.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast after 18:30. There were no casualties or serious damage.

In total, over 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Kozacha Lopan, and Okhrimivka.

Russian military personnel conducted 77 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with no casualties reported.

The Russians fired on Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast on Monday morning, 9 October, with four mortar explosions recorded. The aftermath of the attack has not yet been established.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

