Poland hands over recreation centre taken from Russian embassy to military

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 14:17
recreation centre in Skubianka. Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

A land plot with a recreation centre in Skubianka, just outside Warsaw, that previously belonged to the Russian embassy has been transferred to the Territorial Defence Forces by the Polish authorities.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Ministry of Defence press service

Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak took part in the ceremony in which the facilities were handed over to the military. 

"This is a symbol, which consists of the fact that from the aggressor, from the state that attacks neighbouring countries, that is, from Russia, we have won back land that will serve the Polish army, will serve the Territorial Defenсe Forces, whose command is stationed nearby," Błaszczak said. 

He added that exercises for the territorial defenсe military would be held on this land. 

The Russian embassy had rented the recreation centre in the Skubianka area, on the Zegrze Reservoir near Warsaw, since the 1980s. The lease agreement was extended again in 2010.  

Józef Kubica, director of the state forestry commission, said Warsaw had unilaterally terminated the lease agreement in mid-April 2022 due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

