All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland hands over recreation centre taken from Russian embassy to military

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 14:17
Poland hands over recreation centre taken from Russian embassy to military
recreation centre in Skubianka. Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

A land plot with a recreation centre in Skubianka, just outside Warsaw, that previously belonged to the Russian embassy has been transferred to the Territorial Defence Forces by the Polish authorities.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Ministry of Defence press service

Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak took part in the ceremony in which the facilities were handed over to the military. 

Advertisement:

"This is a symbol, which consists of the fact that from the aggressor, from the state that attacks neighbouring countries, that is, from Russia, we have won back land that will serve the Polish army, will serve the Territorial Defenсe Forces, whose command is stationed nearby," Błaszczak said. 

He added that exercises for the territorial defenсe military would be held on this land. 

The Russian embassy had rented the recreation centre in the Skubianka area, on the Zegrze Reservoir near Warsaw, since the 1980s. The lease agreement was extended again in 2010.  

Józef Kubica, director of the state forestry commission, said Warsaw had unilaterally terminated the lease agreement in mid-April 2022 due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: