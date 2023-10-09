List of prostheses manufacturers compiled in Ukraine: Why it is useful

The information about the businesses, which produce prostheses, orthoses and orthopaedic shoes was published on the website of the Information Computing Center of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Source: the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine

Using a dashboard makes it possible to find out the locations of the enterprises and their contact information, as well as filter the data by to the region, district or territorial hromada (hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Advertisement:

There is also information about how busy the businesses are, and whether they are able to produce the prosthetics of upper and lower limbs.

"From now on, when choosing a prosthesis enterprise, anyone can check its workload online. This information will allow understanding whether one will have to wait in a queue for prosthesis," Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy, explained.

The enterprises that produce prostheses can also submit their information to the dashboard by filling out a form.

The Ministry stresses that in order to get a prosthesis for free, you do not need to wait to acquire the disability status, raise funds and go abroad: the state provides a prosthesis for anyone who needs it.

"Not only the military but also the civilians injured in combat can acquire a prosthesis for free. For the military, the cost of a prosthesis covered by the state is three times higher. The maximum amount of compensation is UAH 2 million. This amount guarantees the high functioning of the prosthesis," the Ministry adds.

At the moment, there are about 50 prosthesis-orthopaedic businesses, which are on the list of State Service for Medications and Drugs Control as the manufacturers of medical devices that match the norms of technical regulations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that the assisting rehabilitation devices can now be received for free without acquiring the disability status and undergoing a medical-social examination. However, multidisciplinary rehabilitation teams must be formed for this purpose. At the moment, such pilot projects are operating in 19 hospitals.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!