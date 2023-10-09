All Sections
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands have phone conversation before another Ramstein meeting

European PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 18:06
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands have phone conversation before another Ramstein meeting
Photo: mil.gov.ua

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren on 9 October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Defence Ministers have discussed urgent necessities of Ukraine, mainly air defence systems, long-range missiles and artillery. They separately discussed the Dutch experience in procurement and supply.

Umierov has thanked his Dutch counterpart for leadership in the F-16 fighter jets coalition, training on fighter jets, readiness to provide the jets and the plans to create training centers for the pilots.

 "I am looking forward to the meeting with Ms. Ollongren at the Ramstein-16 meeting and inviting her to Ukraine," Umierov added.

Commenting on the phone conversation on Twitter (X), Ollongren stressed the readiness of the Netherlands to develop close partnership with Ukraine.

"Ukraine can count on our full-fledged support," she stated.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of the US announced the sixteenth meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format) set to be held in Brussels on 10 October in an online format.

