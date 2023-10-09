All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands have phone conversation before another Ramstein meeting

European PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 18:06
Defence Ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands have phone conversation before another Ramstein meeting
Photo: mil.gov.ua

Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren on 9 October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Defence Ministers have discussed urgent necessities of Ukraine, mainly air defence systems, long-range missiles and artillery. They separately discussed the Dutch experience in procurement and supply.

Advertisement:

Umierov has thanked his Dutch counterpart for leadership in the F-16 fighter jets coalition, training on fighter jets, readiness to provide the jets and the plans to create training centers for the pilots.

 "I am looking forward to the meeting with Ms. Ollongren at the Ramstein-16 meeting and inviting her to Ukraine," Umierov added.

Commenting on the phone conversation on Twitter (X), Ollongren stressed the readiness of the Netherlands to develop close partnership with Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"Ukraine can count on our full-fledged support," she stated.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of the US announced the sixteenth meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine (Ramstein format) set to be held in Brussels on 10 October in an online format.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: