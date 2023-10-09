Hamas threatens to execute hostages on camera in response to Israeli strikes

The Palestinian Movement Hamas has threatened to execute hostages in response to Israeli strikes on Gaza, which are being carried out without warning.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: This statement was made by the spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Quote: "From this hour, any targeting of our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with the execution of civilian hostages, which will be broadcast with video and audio."

Background:

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced that he ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with the military blocking access even to food.

Prior to that, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces, said that Israeli forces have regained control over all settlements on the border with Gaza.

Earlier, Hamas said that the terrorist group is holding more than 100 Israelis hostage.

