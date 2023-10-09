Ukrainian developers receive over US$1 million in grants for defence technologies

Ukrainian developers have received grants worth more than US$1 million for defence technologies from the Brave1 coordinational platform.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram.

"These are 57 unique developments that have been thoroughly tested by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. More than 500 military experts recognised them as important for our victory. Some of the technologies are already saving the lives of our soldiers on the front and helping to destroy the enemy.

For example, combat robots with turrets, AI drones, naval drones and electronic warfare systems. And these are just the Ukrainian projects we can talk about," Fedorov wrote.

He stressed that Brave1 is a joint initiative with the Ministry of Defence, the General Staff, the National Security and Defence Council, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy. The platform brings together hundreds of top developers and the military for better communication.

"The Defence Forces can set specific tasks for developers, and companies can receive specialised support and grants for product development.

In total, Brave1 has been commissioned 583 projects, 305 of which have already passed defence examination. Another 19 projects are at the stage of conclusion of contracts amounting to US$315,000," Fedorov added.

Background: Ukraine has developed a super defence against Russian thermal imagers and drones with thermal imaging cameras on the basis of the Brave1 platform.

