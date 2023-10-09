Former CEO of Ukraine's national oil and gas company consults Moldova's government on energy issues

Andrii Koboliev, former CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine’s national oil and gas company, who is currently under investigation in Ukraine, is consulting the government of the Republic of Moldova on energy issues – without, however, officially serving as the adviser to Moldova’s president.

Details: The Administration of the President of Moldova told European Pravda that Koboliev "provided free consultations to the Chisinau authorities during the energy crisis of 2021-22" – before the criminal case was opened against him – on the recommendation of the European Commission.

"Koboliev currently continues to advise Moldova’s Ministry of Energy on the audit of Moldovagaz’s debt [Moldovagaz is a Moldovan oil and gas company owned by the Russian energy corporation Gazprom – ed.], drawing on his experience of Naftogaz’s legal victory over Russian giant Gazprom in the Stockholm Arbitration Court, thanks to which Ukraine recovered US$4.6 billion," the Sandu administration said.

The administration stressed that Koboliev is not an official adviser to the Moldovan president.

Background:

Ekonomichna Pravda earlier reported that Koboliev said he had become an adviser to Maia Sandu and was helping Moldova "complete the audit of its debts to Gazprom" during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine, which considered the extension of Koboliev’s preventive measure.

Andrii Koboliev was the CEO of Naftogaz from 2014 to 2021. In February 2022, he was suspected of giving himself a bonus of 229.3 million hryvnias (approximately US$6.3 million) for winning the Stockholm arbitration case against Russia’s Gazprom.

In January 2023, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified Koboliev of suspicion of abuse of office.

