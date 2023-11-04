All Sections
IAEA conducts rotation of experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 00:58
IAEA conducts rotation of experts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
NTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY. PHOTO: IAEA ON TWITTER

A new team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived for a rotation of the monitoring mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) this week.

Source: statement by Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General.

Quote: "The thirteenth such mission since the IAEA last year established a permanent presence at the site to help prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict".

"Almost every day in recent weeks and months, the IAEA experts have continued to hear explosions some distance away from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (NPP), underlining ever-present dangers to nuclear safety and security."

Quote from Grossi: "For fourteen months now, we have had IAEA experts present at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, monitoring nuclear safety and security and informing the world about developments there.

Their work is vital for efforts to keep this major nuclear facility safe and protect people and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. However, the risk remains.

Our important work continues as long as it is necessary".

Details: The statement also noted that the IAEA experts continued to walk the site over the past week, visiting fresh fuel storage facilities, emergency diesel generators at Unit No. 1, an open 750-kilovolt power line switchgear, a central warehouse and a temporary emergency response centre.

They were informed that emergency drills, the first since before the war, were planned for November.

Background: The IAEA General Conference approved a resolution on the immediate return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to the full control of Ukraine.

Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, said a rotation of experts from the IAEA, the agency's 12th permanent mission, had taken place at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

In late October, the IAEA conducted an unannounced inspection at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

